Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 1.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.10, approximately 79,339 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,173,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

