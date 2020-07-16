SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $959,777.68 and $149,023.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003458 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,629,740 coins and its circulating supply is 26,552,648 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.