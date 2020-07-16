Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 1% Higher

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.62 and last traded at $169.86, 627,511 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,300,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $1,114,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $2,469,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,251 shares of company stock worth $10,285,577. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

