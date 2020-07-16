Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 11.8%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC)’s share price shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 61,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 430,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

