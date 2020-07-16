SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

