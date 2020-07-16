Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,285.29 and $3,237.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00469589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.