Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,768,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 386,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,369. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

