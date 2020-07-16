Streamr DATAcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.01950269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, Coinone, Gate.io, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

