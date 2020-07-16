StrongHands Market Cap Tops $438,326.78 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $438,326.78 and approximately $656.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,966,179,194 coins and its circulating supply is 16,552,984,840 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, STEX, Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.