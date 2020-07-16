Swarm (SWM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,722.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,722.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.01950351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00191877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.