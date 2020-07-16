Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,514.27. 13,105,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,905,365. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,701.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,042.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $19,180,717. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

