Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,516.80

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,477.60, but opened at $1,516.80. Tesla shares last traded at $1,514.33, with a volume of 10,828,740 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $657.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,042.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.86. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

