The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

The GEO Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The GEO Group has a payout ratio of 119.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE:GEO opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Noble Financial began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

