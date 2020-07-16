Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 106,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,435,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

