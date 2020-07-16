Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,216 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $66,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

