Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.58. 1,339,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

