Tierion Price Tops $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $516,914.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

