TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,302,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 4,351,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.