TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,302,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:TJX traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 4,351,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.
In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
