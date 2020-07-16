Universa Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $6,327.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.01950269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

