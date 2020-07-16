Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $599,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $438,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 403,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,458. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.