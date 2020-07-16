Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

