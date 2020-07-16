Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $30,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $211.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

