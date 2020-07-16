Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,792,000.

VNQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 2,181,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

