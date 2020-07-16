Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $55,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

