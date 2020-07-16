Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 834,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,272. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

