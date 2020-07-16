Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.47. 3,766,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

