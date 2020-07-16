Viacoin (VIA) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $87,100.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00469520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,581 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

