Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Viewray were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viewray by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 546,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,969. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. On average, analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

