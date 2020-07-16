Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $7,582.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,633,756 coins and its circulating supply is 189,254,142 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

