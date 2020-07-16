Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

