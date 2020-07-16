Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $305.72 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

