Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.