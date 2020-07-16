Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) recently:

7/15/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

7/11/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

7/1/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

7/1/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/5/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

5/30/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

5/20/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

5/19/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Shares of ICUI traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.49. 51,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Get ICU Medical Incorporated alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,715. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.