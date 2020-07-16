Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

