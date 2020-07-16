Welch & Forbes LLC Has $31.41 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

