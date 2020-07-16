Welch & Forbes LLC Has $38.42 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,401 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

