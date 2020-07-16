Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $55,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

