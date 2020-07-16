Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. AXA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

