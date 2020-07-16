Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cummins by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.