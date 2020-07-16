Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 18,233 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 316.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

