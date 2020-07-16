Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,623. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $278.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

