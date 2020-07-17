$0.06 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 152,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,387. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 554,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.