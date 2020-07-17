$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. Capital City Bank Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital City Bank Group.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CCBG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.