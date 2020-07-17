$0.55 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 361,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

