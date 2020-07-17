-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,035.38% and a negative return on equity of 180.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,932. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

