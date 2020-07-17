-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,035.38% and a negative return on equity of 180.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

RKDA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,932. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit