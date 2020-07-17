-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 781.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,732. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 162.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 63.5% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 123,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

