-$0.76 EPS Expected for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.67). Avrobio reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Avrobio stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.73. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avrobio by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

