$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $9.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.33 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

