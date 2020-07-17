$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $9.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.33 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit