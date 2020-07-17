1,075 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.42.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

