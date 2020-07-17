2,667 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Everbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,274 shares in the company, valued at $20,102,160.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.08.

EVBG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. 21,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.51. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.